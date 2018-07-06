Johnson (back) is nearing a rehab assignment, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The veteran reliever has been on the shelf with a lumbar strain since mid-June, but it appears he's close to getting back in the fold. The Angels haven't announced what steps Johnson needs to take before starting a rehab assignment; however, he will likely be pitching in minor league games sooner rather than later. Once healthy, Johnson will likely reprise his role as a high-leverage setup man out of the Angels bullpen.

