The Angels activated Johnson (back) from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

Johnson rejoins the Angels for the first time since mid-June after a back strain kept him on the shelf longer than initially anticipated. The veteran right-hander checked out fine after making three rehab appearances over the past week and a half and should step back into a high-leverage setup role for the Angels. Prior to hitting the DL, Johnson submitted a 3.93 ERA and 31:13 K:BB across 34.1 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories