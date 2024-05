Adell went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in a loss to the Guardians.

Adell's long ball was a 435-foot solo shot in the sixth inning. The 25-year-old has gone just 4-for-23 over his past six games, but three of the four hits have been homers. Mike Trout's knee injury has opened up everyday playing time for Adell, and he's already recorded career-high marks with 10 homers, 23 runs and eight stolen bases while posting a .234/.301/.516 slash line with 23 RBI through 143 plate appearances.