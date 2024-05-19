Adell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Rangers.

Adell has gone 9-for-36 (.250) with four homers, nine RBI and one steal over his last 10 contests. The outfielder is up to eight homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored, eight steals, four doubles, a triple and a .250/.320/.528 slash line through 122 plate appearances. Adell has had some brief successful stints in previous years, but he's finally sticking in a full-time role in right field in 2024 since the Angels have few better options available.