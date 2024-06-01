Adell hit a grand slam as a pinch hitter in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mariners.

Adell erased a four-run deficit when he checked into the game in the seventh inning, replacing Matt Thaiss. The homer also ended a 1-for-31 dry spell for Adell, who went 11-for-43 (.256) prior to that slump. The outfielder is already at 11 homers on the year while adding 27 RBI, eight stolen bases, 24 runs scored, four doubles and a triple over 162 plate appearances. Despite that success in counting stats, he's still batting just .211, though he's made up for it with a .476 slugging percentage.