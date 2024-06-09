Adell went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Astros.

Adell is now 0-for-11 with two walks over his last four games. Over a longer span, he's gone just 3-for-53 with two walks and 24 strikeouts across his last 16 contests, though that brutal slump hasn't prevented him from seeing consistent playing time in right field. The outfielder is at a poor .190/.254/.429 slash line with nine steals, 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 26 runs scored, five doubles and a triple over 56 games.