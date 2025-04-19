Adell went 3-for-3 with a double in Friday's 2-0 win over San Francisco.

Adell was held out of the Angels' lineup Thursday in the midst of a 1-for-13 stretch at the plate, and the day off seemed to benefit him, as the outfielder collected three of the team's five hits in his return. It was Adell's first three-hit performance of the season and just his third multi-hit effort over 15 contests. He's posted a modest .235/.291/.392 slash line with two home runs, nine RBI, four runs and no stolen-base attempts on the campaign.