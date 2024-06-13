Adell went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Adell recently endured a 3-for-54 stretch over 17 games from May 21 to June 9. He's matched that number of hits over his last two games, going 3-for-8 as he starts to get his bat back on track in Arizona. The outfielder began the season in good form but fell off pace significantly in May, leaving him at a .198/.262/.441 slash line through 195 plate appearances. He's added 12 homers, 30 RBI, 27 runs scored and nine stolen bases this season, all of which are career highs for the 25-year-old.