Holder signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Holder owns a 4.38 ERA in 176.2 major-league innings, the last of which came in 2020. The 29-year-old righty has spent the last two seasons in the Cubs' minor-league system, where he's struggled to an 8.22 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in just 23 total innings while battling injuries. If he can get back to a place where he can handle low-leverage relief work at the major-league level, the Angels would likely consider that a win.