Holder signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Holder spent all of the 2023 season at Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels organization, posting a 5.40 ERA and 76:40 K:BB over 66.2 frames. The 30-year-old last saw action in the majors in 2020 and holds a career 4.38 ERA in 157 appearances at the big-league level.