Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Day off Sunday
Lucroy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Oakland.
Lucroy is the clear starting catching for the Angels, as he got the call in the team's first three games of the season. Kevan Smith starts in his place Sunday.
More News
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Looking good in spring•
-
Angels' Jonathan Lucroy: Inks deal with Angels•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Grabs breather•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Goes deep Monday against Mariners•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Multi-hit night in win•
-
Athletics' Jonathan Lucroy: Not in Thursday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...