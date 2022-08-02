Lucroy announced Tuesday that he has retired from professional baseball, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The 36-year-old catcher has been a free agent since last July and bounced around several organizations with limited success over the past few seasons, so his decision to step away from the game comes as little surprise. He'll officially sign his retirement papers Saturday and enter Milwaukee's Wall of Honor after he made both of his two career All-Star Game appearances as a member of the Brewers. His 11-year big-league career also included stops with the Rangers, Rockies, Athletics, Angels, Cubs, Nationals and White Sox, with Lucroy retiring with a lifetime .274 average, 108 home runs and 30 stolen bases over 1,209 games.