Lucroy cleared waivers Thursday and has elected free agency, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Lucroy was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Monday, but he was unable to find another spot on a 40-man roster. Rather than serving as organizational depth for the Nationals, the 34-year-old will be free to sign with another team at some point in 2021. Lucroy appeared in five games for Washington this year and went 5-for-14 with a double and two RBI.
More News
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Catching in season opener•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Earns roster spot•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Could start Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Latches on with Nationals•