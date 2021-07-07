Lucroy's contract was selected by Atlanta prior to Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Lucroy inked a minor-league deal with Atlanta in mid-May after he was released by the Nationals in April. The veteran backstop slashed a less than impressive .220/.351/.330 across 31 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, but he'll still return to the big leagues with the scuffling William Contreras getting sent to Gwinnett in a corresponding roster move. Lucroy is starting Wednesday's game against the Pirates behind the dish and he figures to share the catching duties with Kevan Smith going forward. Pitcher Grant Dayton (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Lucroy on the 40-man roster.