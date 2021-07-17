Lucroy was designated for assignment by Atlanta on Saturday.
Lucroy's contract was selected in early July, but he appeared in just two games, going 1-for-5 at the plate. He's no longer needed as a catching option after Atlanta acquired Stephen Vogt from Arizona on Friday.
