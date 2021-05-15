Lucroy signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Lucroy has bounced around a ton, going from the Red Sox to the Phillies to the White Sox to the Nationals just within the past year. Atlanta is desperate for catching depth with Travis d'Arnaud (thumb) and Alex Jackson (hamstring) both out, and it will be the latest club to add the veteran. He could get a look fairly soon, but it's been five years since Lucroy was a fantasy factor and the odds are against him becoming one again at his advanced age.
More News
-
Jonathan Lucroy: Elects free agency•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Booted from 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Takes seat for nightcap•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Catching in season opener•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Earns roster spot•
-
Nationals' Jonathan Lucroy: Could start Tuesday•