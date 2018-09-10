Angels' Jose Alvarez: Notches first save
Alvarez struck out the one batter he faced and picked up the save Sunday against the White Sox.
Alvarez was called upon with two outs in the bottom of the ninth after Blake Parker allowed the tying run and winning runs to reach base. Alvarez would fan Nicky Delmonico to slam the door. Through 71 appearances this season, Alvarez has notched 11 holds and owns a solid 2.59 ERA with 57 strikeouts through 59 frames this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...