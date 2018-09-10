Alvarez struck out the one batter he faced and picked up the save Sunday against the White Sox.

Alvarez was called upon with two outs in the bottom of the ninth after Blake Parker allowed the tying run and winning runs to reach base. Alvarez would fan Nicky Delmonico to slam the door. Through 71 appearances this season, Alvarez has notched 11 holds and owns a solid 2.59 ERA with 57 strikeouts through 59 frames this season.