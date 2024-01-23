Alvarez (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Tigers on Monday, which includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Alvarez has signed on to remain in Detroit for another season after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery for the entirety of the 2023 campaign. The southpaw will get a chance to show what he can do in spring camp after struggling in his last big-league action during the 2022 season while with San Francisco (5.28 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 15.1 innings).