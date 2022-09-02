Alvarez (elbow) underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Alvarez has been sidelined since early July due to elbow inflammation, and the Giants announced last week that the southpaw would likely require Tommy John surgery. He officially underwent the procedure Wednesday and will likely be sidelined until at least 2024 due to the lengthy recovery process associated with the surgery.
