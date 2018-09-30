Fernandez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Maria Torres of Los Angeles Times reports.

Since Albert Pujols (knee) was shut down for the season in late August after undergoing surgery, Fernandez and Jefry Marte have formed a platoon at first base. Fernandez has drawn the bulk of the starts at the position as the left-handed bat of the two, but he'll take a seat in the season finale with lefty Brett Anderson twirling for Oakland.