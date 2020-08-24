Suarez is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Suarez had an inauspicious 2020 debut last Thursday against the Giants, recording only four outs while surrendering five runs on five hits and a walk. Though Julio Teheran was more effective while covering five innings of mop-up duty behind Suarez, Angels manager Joe Maddon with give the 22-year-old lefty at least one more chance to redeem himself. Suarez's poor results last week to go along with the tough road matchup with the Astros probably make it best to avoid him as a streaming option.