Suarez (2-6) took the loss against the Indians on Tuesday, giving up six earned runs on four hits over three innings, striking out one and walking two as the Angels fell 8-0.

The left-hander made it out of the first inning unscathed but yielded all six of his runs over the next two frames before getting chased from the contest after three innings and 60 pitches. It was a continuation of the struggles Suarez has endured throughout his rookie campaign, with this outing giving him a 6.94 ERA and 1.64 WHIP across 71.1 innings on the season.