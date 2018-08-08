Angels' Justin Upton: Homer No. 22

Upton went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and three strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Upton helped provide some insurance runs, turning a 7-5 lead into a 9-5 margin with his two-run shot in the sixth inning. The 30-year-old is mired in a 5-for-30 (.167) stretch since the last day of July to lower his line to .255/.344/.446, but with 22 home runs he remains on track for a third straight 30-homer season.