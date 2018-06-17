Angels' Justin Upton: Hopes to return Sunday
Upton (back) hopes to be available for Sunday's series finale at Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Upton was scratched from Saturday's lineup with lower back stiffness after waking up with tightness in the morning. The 31-year-old may be optimistic about his chances to play Sunday, but it also wouldn't be surprising for Arizona to play it safe and give him an additional day of rest after starting the last 17 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...