Angels' Justin Upton: Hopes to return Sunday

Upton (back) hopes to be available for Sunday's series finale at Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Upton was scratched from Saturday's lineup with lower back stiffness after waking up with tightness in the morning. The 31-year-old may be optimistic about his chances to play Sunday, but it also wouldn't be surprising for Arizona to play it safe and give him an additional day of rest after starting the last 17 games.