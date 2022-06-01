Rosenberg covered five innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 9-1 loss to the Yankees, giving up four earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five.

Fresh off being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake, Rosenberg was able to save the Los Angeles bullpen after starter Noah Syndergaard labored through 2.1 innings. Since the Angels don't have an opening for him in the rotation and he's unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for at least four days after the 99-pitch outing, Rosenberg could be optioned back to Salt Lake ahead of Wednesday's game in favor of a fresh relief arm.