Rosenberg (1-2) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings to take the loss versus the Tigers on Sunday.

Jimmy Herget tossed a perfect inning as the opener, but Rosenberg quickly ran into trouble after entering in the second inning. Jake Rogers took Rosenberg deep twice between the second and third frames, accounting for all but one of the runs on the southpaw's line. Through five appearances spanning 23 innings, Rosenberg has a 5.48 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB. If he remains part of the rotation, he'd be lined up to make his next appearance on the road in Minnesota.