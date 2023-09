Rosenberg is expected to pitch behind opener Jimmy Herget against the Tigers on Sunday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rosenberg lined up to pitch during the upcoming three-game set against the Rays, but he'll instead take the mound Sunday after Reid Detmers was scratched with an illness. The 28-year-old Rosenberg has a 4.50 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB across 18 innings this season.