Rosenberg (1-1) allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Guardians on Sunday.

Rosenberg limited the damage to a Kole Calhoun solo shot in the second inning. Over his last two outings, both starts, Rosenberg has allowed four runs across 11 innings with an 8:3 K:BB. He's at a 4.50 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 15:10 K:BB through 18 innings across four appearances overall. The 28-year-old southpaw is tentatively lined up for a home start versus the Tigers next weekend.