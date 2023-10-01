Rosenberg threw five innings of scoreless one-hit ball while striking out six and walking none in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Saturday.

Rosenberg took over in the third inning after opener Andrew Wantz allowed one run over the first two innings. Rosenberg left in line for the win, but Ben Joyce melted down in the eighth inning to squander the Angels' lead. Over 33 innings, Rosenberg logged a 3.82 ERA despite a 1.48 WHIP and 29:14 K:BB across seven appearances (three starts). The 28-year-old southpaw is too old to be considered much of a prospect, but he could have a chance to compete for a rotation spot in spring training.