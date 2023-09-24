Rosenberg (2-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing five hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against the Twins while striking out five.

Rosenberg was able to keep the Twins at bay despite giving up two walks and a single in the opening frame. He actually allowed a single in all five innings in which he appeared, but was able to escape each time without sustaining any damage as the Angels mustered up just one run on the afternoon. The lefty has now allowed three or fewer runs in three of his four outings this month, though he's also issued at least two walks in all but one appearance this season.