Rosenberg is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Guardians at Angel Stadium.

Rosenberg will receive a second turn through the Angels' six-man rotation after he turned in a quality start against the Orioles his last time out Monday, taking the loss while striking out four and allowing three earned runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. So long as he could avoid any blowups in his future starts, Rosenberg should have a clear path to a rotation spot for the remainder of the season with two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani (elbow, oblique) having been shut down from pitching and with Lucas Giolito having recently been waived.