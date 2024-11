The Angels released Rosenberg on Monday.

Rosenberg appeared in seven regular-season games (including one start) for the Angels in 2024 and posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 24 frames. He spent most of the year with Triple-A Salt Lake, and across 21 starts he posted a 9-7 record with a 4.21 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 105:38 K:BB over 115.1 innings. The 29-year-old southpaw should receive interest from organizations looking to bolster its left-handed pitching options.