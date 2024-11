Rosenberg agreed to a contract with the KBO's Kiwoom Heroes on Monday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Rosenberg didn't find much success with the Angels during the 2024 campaign, posting a 6.00 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 17:8 K:BB across 24.0 innings. His KBO contract includes a $700,000 base salary with up to $100,000 in incentives, per Kurtz.