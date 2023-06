Padlo was designated for assignment by the Angels on Saturday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Padlo is removed from both the 40-man and 26-man active rosters to make room for Mike Moustakas with Moustakas joining the Angels in a trade after Saturday's rout of the Rockies. Padlo will now hit the waiver wire, and if he goes unclaimed he'll likely report back to Triple-A Sat Lake to provide organizational depth.