Padlo signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Padlo was in the Angels organization in 2023, going 1-for-8 at the plate during his brief time with the big club and posting an .835 OPS with 13 homers at Triple-A Salt Lake. The 27-year-old is likely headed to Triple-A Oklahoma City where he'll represent utility infielder depth.