Padlo signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Wednesday.

Padlo was let go by the Dodgers in late May after slashing .216/.340/.380 with 29 RBI through 209 plate appearances with their Triple-A affiliate. It didn't take long for him to find a new gig, but the 27-year-old infielder will drop down to Double-A Northwest Arkansas upon joining the Royals organization. He may be promoted to Triple-A Omaha if his bat stays productive in Double-A, but with a career .325 OPS in the majors, a stint with the Royals is unlikely.