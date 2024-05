Padlo was released by the Dodgers on Tuesday, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Padlo had appeared in 47 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season after signing a minor-league deal with the Dodgers in January, slashing .216/.340/.380 with six home runs and nine stolen bases across 47 games. Padlo posted a .261 average and .834 OPS with Triple-A Salt Lake City in 2023, but he's never posted more than a .200 average or .375 OPS at the big-league level.