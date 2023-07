Padlo was designated for assignment by the Angels on Sunday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Padlo's contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, but he didn't appear in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays. The Angels acquired C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk from the Rockies on Sunday night, so Padlo will lose his spot on the team's 40-man roster.