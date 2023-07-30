The Angels selected Padlo's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Padlo is back with the Angels for the second time this season after he was previously with the big club for a five-day stretch in June before being designated for assignment and outrighted off the 40-man roster. He'll be joining the Halos this time around as a replacement on the active roster for outfielder Taylor Ward (face), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. Padlo is likely to serve as a depth option at either corner-infield spot while rookie Trey Cabbage picks up more work in the outfield in the wake of Ward's move to the IL.