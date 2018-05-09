Middleton (elbow) experienced no problems during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday and could return from the 10-day DL on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Manager Mike Scioscia said that Middleton will be reevaluated Wednesday, but confirmed that it's a possibility the reliever will join the major-league team for Thursday's series opener against the Twins. Middleton didn't allow a run during his outing with Salt Lake, but did allow a pair of walks while striking out two. Expect an update on his status within the next 24 hours.