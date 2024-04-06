Middleton received a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right forearm Saturday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Middleton had to be pulled off his recovery program after suffering a setback earlier in the week, and he will now be shut down from all activity for another three days. The Cardinals will re-evaluate his progress in a week, at which point a decision will be made on whether or not to resume his throwing program. As a reliever, Middleton's ramp-up process will likely be relatively short, but a late-April return seems to be the best possible outcome for the 30-year-old righty.