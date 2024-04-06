Manager Oliver Marmol said Saturday that Middleton (forearm) has yet to resume his throwing program, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Middleton had been scheduled for mound work earlier in the week, but a setback prevented him from throwing. He will meet with the Cardinals' staff Saturday to discuss the next steps of his rehab process, but it appears the right-hander's absence will extend further into the season than originally expected.
