Middleton (forearm) will start a throwing program Wednesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Next week will mark the first time Middleton has thrown since March 16 after he sustained a right forearm strain during spring training. He was placed on the 15-day IL on Tuesday, and Middleton's progress in the throwing program will give the Cardinals a better idea as to when the right-hander will be able to return to the majors.