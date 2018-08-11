Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Calhoun -- who normally is moved down in the order against southpaws -- was allowed to lead off against left-handed starter Brett Anderson, and he rewarded manager Mike Scioscia's decision with his 16th homer of the season, and second in as many games. Don't let the 30-year-old's mediocre season line fool you, as he has been one of the Angels' hottest bats since returning from the disabled list June 18, posting a .291/.358/.646 slash line with 15 long balls over that 44-game span.

More News
Our Latest Stories