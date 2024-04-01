O'Hoppe is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

He'll give way to Matt Thaiss behind the dish after catching each of the Angels' first three games of the season while going 3-for-7 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a run scored. Angels manager Ron Washington said in spring training that he's hopeful to get O'Hoppe between 125 to 135 starts at catcher this season, and the 24-year-old is roughly on pace thus far with three starts through four games.