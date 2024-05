O'Hoppe (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

As expected, O'Hoppe will be on the bench for the day game to close out the series in Cleveland after he exited Saturday's 7-1 loss with a right hand contusion. Matt Thaiss will step in behind the plate for O'Hoppe, who should be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's series opener in Pittsburgh.