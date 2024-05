O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Friday's loss to Cleveland.

O'Hoppe picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice in the third inning and swatted a solo shot to center field in the eighth. The backstop has three multi-hit efforts over his past five games, though he's gone 0-for-4 in each of the other two contests during that span. O'Hoppe went through a 21-game stretch without a long ball between April 17 and May 13 but has gone deep in three of seven contests since.