O'Hoppe went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 win over the Giants on Saturday.

O'Hoppe singled in the fourth inning then tied the game with a two-run home run off Keaton Winn in the sixth. O'Hoppe has gone 15-for-29 during an eight-game hit streak and now has an extra-base hit in six straight contests. On the season, O'Hoppe is slashing .284/.335/.476 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in 225 plate appearances.