O'Hoppe (groin) is starting at catcher and batting fifth Thursday versus Arizona, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Hoppe had to sit out Wednesday's contest after getting hit in the groin by a foul tip Tuesday, but he is seemingly feeling well enough to catch Griffin Canning in Thursday's series finale. The 24-year-old backstop has been white-hot at the plate recently, going 10-for-23 with a homer, two RBI and five runs scored since the beginning of June.