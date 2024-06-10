O'Hoppe went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer, a double, a steal and three runs scored in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Astros.

O'Hoppe tallied his second four-hit game of the season and also managed to swipe his first base of the year. Most of his damage came in the later innings, as he scored all three of his runs from the sixth inning and on. He saved his biggest hit of the day for last, as he took Josh Hader deep on the first pitch he saw to walk things off for the Angels and cap off an excellent offensive showing. O'Hoppe is now riding a mini four-game hit streak and has eight hits over that span. After his monstrous performance, the 24-year-old backstop is slashing .269/.322/.446 with eight homers, 28 RBI, 27 runs and a 13:51 BB:K in 209 plate appearances.